LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man, Dominic Arguello, and his family will host a back-to-school event on August 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Overton Park on the corner of 14th Street and Avenue T.

Arguello has been a huge helping hand around Lubbock for the past 5 years. His plan is to give back and urges others to do the same.

Arguello spoke with EverythingLubbock on Friday on what inspired him to help those in need.

“God changed my heart. I used to be a selfish, greedy person but God humbled me and made me into who I am today,” Arguello said. “Our goal is to put unity back in our community,” he added.

(The images in the slideshow are from a July 4, 2023 event organized by Dominic Arguello.)

July 4, 2023 event organized by Dominic Arguello (Courtesy photo)

At the back-to-school event, there will be barbers/cosmetologists providing free haircuts for students of all ages. In addition, food will be provided as well as music with a live DJ. Arguello and his family take used and new donations and distribute them. Their sponsor, Mighty Wash, will be supporting them for this event.

Now, in addition to the events, they are in the process of fixing a partially collapsed roof of a Lubbock family and providing them with a new roof.

“I try to teach my family to never pass up the opportunity to be a blessing if you are able. God honors those who put others first,” Arguello said.