This year marks 14 years that UMC employees have donated school supplies to students at Brown Elementary School. UMC EMS along with UMC Legal and President & CEO, Mark Funderburk delivered the school supplies on August 23rd.

“Each year for the past 14 years, UMC employees have gone above and beyond to donate school supplies to the children of Brown Elementary. UMC values its partnership with Brown Elementary through LISD’s Partners in Education program and appreciates the ability to give back in ways that benefit the community. Today, UMC EMS helped deliver those UMC employee donations to the school. Items included backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, glue, crayons, etc.” – Kristi Duske, Chief Legal Officer and Sr. VP of UMC

This year, along with the school supply drive, UMC also funded breakfast to welcome back the school’s teachers and The Back to School Bash also known as the Community Picnic for Brown Elementary.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. Since then, we have done numerous activities and provided support in different ways based on what the school identifies as needs. In addition to providing school supplies yearly, we provide food bags to the students, so they have meals outside of school. UMC also puts on a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.

