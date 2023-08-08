LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the University Medical Center EMS announced it received the highest level of national recognition by the American Heart Association (AHA) for the fifth year for its remarkable care regarding neurological and cardiovascular emergencies.

The AHA 2023 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Award is part of an initiative “to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks,” a press release said.

UMC EMS received the Gold designation, the highest level of achievement available to hospitals through AHA. According to the press release, UMC EMS annually trains around 22,000 high school students and 600 members of the public in life-saving skills like Stop the Bleed and CPR.

“When you call, you’re in good hands. Someone’s going to be there to take care of you,” said Thomas Moore, UMC EMS Director.