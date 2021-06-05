Unofficial final results, City of Slaton Runoff Election

SLATON, Texas — The Lubbock County Elections Office released the unofficial final results of the special runoff election held on Saturday, June 5 in the City of Slaton.

Clifton Shaw was elected as the new mayor, defeating his challenger, John Gatica.

Shaw received 426 total votes or roughly 61.92 percent, while Gatica received 262 votes or roughly 38.08 percent.



Valarie Cubit was elected as the new Ward 4 councilmember after defeating Frankie Cisneros.

Cubit received 64 total votes or roughly 52.42 percent, while Cisneros received 262 votes or roughly 47.58 percent.

Cubit will fill the unexpired term of Charlie C. Haynes, Jr. who passed away in December 2020 after complications from COVID-19.