Unpack ministries hand out gifts to single moms

LUBBOCK, Texas — A couple of well-deserving single moms got surprised with a few things that hopefully can help ease some of the upcoming holiday pressure.

Unpack ministries is a nonprofit women’s group for single moms. Its founder and president Poppy Beard said that the upcoming holiday season could add another layer of pressure for single moms.

“Unless you’ve been a single mom, you really don’t know the ins and outs of just the day-to-day pressure,” Beard said, “and holidays are hard. So, if we can come alongside them and push them further than they ever thought they could be and champion them on. We know we’re doing something.”

The Wednesday night meeting was made a little special by surprising active members with personalized bundles of household items.

Beard said items were thoughtfully placed into laundry baskets, including paper towels, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products. Small things that everyone needs and can make a world of difference when you’re trying not to go over budget.

“It is our heart to help women feel empowered about who they are. So, we think if we can take about $300 off your budget, you come back for your own kids, you will feel like I did this,” Beards said.

For more information or to donate, visit Unpack Ministries’ website.