Unpaved Roadway Project making repairs along portion of Avenue D

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

As of this morning [Wednesday], Lone Star Dirt and Paving began construction on Avenue D between 76th and 78th Streets as part of the Unpaved Roadway Project.

This project will restrict access to Avenue D from 76th to 78th Streets, and will close off 77th Street passing through Avenue D. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and use the posted detours.

