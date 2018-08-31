Unregistered sex offender found in Lubbock, headed to prison

Image of Tino Barrios from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas - Tino Barrios, 54, was sentenced on Friday to one year in federal prison for failure to register as a sex offender. Barrios took a plea deal in April.

In March of 2017, Barrios completed a form in Minnesota stating his new address would be in Lubbock. In June of 2017, a police officer located Barrios in Lubbock, but he was not registered.

A month later, U.S. Marshals found Barrios in Lubbock and he still had not registered. He had to register because he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 1992.

