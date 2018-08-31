Local News

Unregistered sex offender found in Lubbock, headed to prison

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - Tino Barrios, 54, was sentenced on Friday to one year in federal prison for failure to register as a sex offender. Barrios took a plea deal in April.

In March of 2017, Barrios completed a form in Minnesota stating his new address would be in Lubbock. In June of 2017, a police officer located Barrios in Lubbock, but he was not registered. 

A month later, U.S. Marshals found Barrios in Lubbock and he still had not registered. He had to register because he was convicted of sexually abusing a minor in 1992.

Related Story: Sex Offender Moved to Lubbock, Failed to Register

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected