LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department said detectives started an investigation after a baby was found unresponsive in Southwest Lubbock on Wednesday morning and later died.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home near 114th Street and Frankford Avenue around 7:00 a.m. for a report of a dead body.

The report stated the father told officers the baby woke up crying, so he got up and gave him a bottle to try to get him to go back to sleep. The father told police he laid down on the couch and fell asleep with the baby on his chest, according to the report.

According to the police report, the father said he woke up about an hour later and saw the baby had “a bloody discharge on his mouth.” The father called the baby’s mom, who was at work, and then called 911 before starting CPR.

The police report said the baby was taken to Covenant Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 8:00 a.m.

“Metro detectives and ID personnel arrived at the hospital and took over the investigation,” the police report stated.

No arrests were documented in the police report. Police told EverythingLubbock.com there were no updates in the investigation as of Friday morning.