Up and Away – Home for the Holidays Open House in Plainview on Saturday, Nov. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:

Plainview Downtown Association will be presenting Up, Up and Away – Home for the Holidays Open House on 2nd Saturday in Plainview’s downtown historic district on Saturday, November 14th.

November’s 2nd Saturday Business Sponsor is Hello Baby.

Downtown merchants will open at 10:00 a.m. with their holiday merchandise for shoppers. Studio 400 (400 Austin Street) will have sugar cookie house kids. They are $5.00 and all proceeds will purchase gift cards for area veterans. Drop by the Conrad Lofts for Paws of Plainview hot chocolate and cupcakes from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (or while supply lasts).

Around the courthouse (500 Broadway) beginning at 5:30 p.m., the lighted window contest winners will be announced along with the lighting of the Christmas trees. Following the tree lighting, Area Community Hospice will host a celebration time with music and hot chocolate.

The Plainview Downtown Association member businesses inviting you to stop, shop & enjoy downtown are Studio 400, Haven, Heart’s Desire, Conrad Lofts, Masso’s, Plainview Antiques, Broadway Gifts & Antiques, Western Finance, It’s a girl thing!, The Broadway Brew, Cheki’s Used Furniture & More, Hello Baby Apparel, 725 Vintage Co., Chippy Pickins @ 725 Vintage Co., CC’s Junque to Antiques, The Rusty Rose, Carlito’s Mexican Restaurant, The Salvation Army, Furniture Décor & More, Horton’s Antiques, Broadway Treasures, Kari’s Boutique, Santa’s Mercantile & More, Cindy’s Country Quilt Shop and Downtown Sonic.

The Plainview Downtown Association is dedicated to the continued growth of this project and is confident that the consistency of downtown events held on 2nd Saturdays will generate increasing participation, boosting tourism and encouraging economic development.

Masks are required or suggested for businesses and social distsancing will be practiced. Please use hand sanitizer entering and leaving a store, wash your hands regularly and stay home if you have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

For more information, contact Phyllis Wall at 806.296.6669 or plainviewdowntownassociation@gmail.com or visit the Plainview Downtown Association’s webpage – http://2ndsaturdayplainview.com or their Facebook page.

(News release from the City of Plainview)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains