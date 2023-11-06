LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Public Library released its schedule of events for November 6 through November 11.

See the full list of library events below:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 6

3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Join the Water Utilities Department at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Let it Rain” by Maryann Cocca-Leffler.

The book follows a group of kids and their puppy as spring brings rain and they go through different seasons. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a rain cloud out of their handprints and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Turkey Votive Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 6

7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Join us as we create cute turkey votive candles using tissue paper! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 6

7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “Dracula” by Bram Stoker.

In December, we will discuss “The Power” by Naomi Alderman. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open gifts connected to the story as you go for ages 18 and up. For more information, please get in touch with Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, November 7, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, November 7, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, November 8, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, November 9, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 7

1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mini Pumpkin Decorating at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 7

4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Come and decorate your own mini fall pumpkin! Decorating supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own supplies as well! For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Tuesday, November 7

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of the Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all-ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 8

12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, November 8

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 8

3:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, November 9

11:00 to 11:30 p.m.

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Please note: Tiny Tots is back to its original time moving forward. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, November 9

11:00 to 11:30 p.m.

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Pete the Cat & the Tip-Top Tree House” by James Dean while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, November 9

3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Computers 101: Q & A with Instructors at Mahon Library

Thursday, November 9

4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

In class 8 of 8, we will be answering any questions you may have about your technology needs! Instructors will also be here to help you with any issues you may be having with your computers for ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Wreaths Across America at Groves Branch Library

Friday, November 11

10:30 AM to 12:30 p.m.

Learn about Wreaths Across America! Kids and parents can color a wreath and write a note of appreciation to veterans or active duty members. This is a family program in partnership with the Civil Air Patrol at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Saturday Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, November 11

11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, November 11

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of the Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, November 11; 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, November 11; 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.