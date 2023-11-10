LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library and the City of Lubbock announced the events for November 13 through November 18.

See the full list of library events below.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, November 13

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Super Chicken” by Rebecca Purcell while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Button Dandelions Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 13

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Join us to make a dandelion wall decoration using buttons! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 13

3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Magical Monday with the Magic Tree House at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 13

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Do you have a reader you would like encourage to transition to chapter books? We invite you to experience the magnificent Magic Tree House! Young readers will get hooked on this easy chapter book series and participate in a craft/activity that goes with our November theme, “Knights at Dawn”. This month, participants will get to choose a medieval-style hat to make! For Ages 5-8 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, November 14, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, November 14, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, November 15, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, November 16, 10:30 a.m.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 14

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “I See Fall” by Charles Ghinga while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 14

1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Pinecone Turkey Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 14

4:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Join us as we will be making turkeys with paper and pinecones while supplies last! This is an all-ages program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Mad Scientist Club: Painting With Turkey Feathers at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 14

4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Join us as we will be discussing the parts of a feather, painting turkey feathers & pheasant feathers, and painting with the feathers on watercolor paper! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 14

7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

How did the 1875 Goodman Gin from Tyler, Texas end up in Lubbock? It’s part of the story of cotton. Lacee Hoelting, Executive Director of the FiberMax Center for Discovery, tells about the gin’s journey to Lubbock and its new home. In collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 15

12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, November 15

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, November 16

11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Please note: Tiny Tots is back to its original time moving forward. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, November 16

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more, and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, November 16

3:30 to 5:00 p.m.

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, November 17

11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Night Before Thanksgiving” by Natasha Wing while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Friday, November 17

1:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 18

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

We will be discussing “Don’t Cry for Me” by Daniel Black at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook. There will be no meeting in December. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, November 18

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all-ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.