LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from August 14-August 18.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, August 14

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Pigs in a Blanket” by Hans Wilhelm while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, August 14

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, August 14

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Pom-Pom Garland Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, August 14

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we make pom-pom garlands out of yarn at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 13 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, August 15, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, August 15, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, August 16, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, August 17, 10:30 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, August 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “I Can’t Sleep” by Owen Hart while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 15

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Family LEGO Afternoon at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday August 15

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs! LEGOs will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733. Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, August 15

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing ” American Heiress: The Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst” by Jeffrey Toobin. In September we will be discussing “Don’t Say a Thing: A Predator, a Pursuit, and the Women Who Persevered” by Tamara Leitner. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 16

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 17

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, August 17

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet. The program will also explore the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, August 18

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Let’s Trace Shapes” by Arcturs Publishing while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.