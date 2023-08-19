LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from August 21-August 26.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, August 21

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Up, Down, and All Around” by Natalie M. Rosinsky. The book discusses how water is everywhere on our planet and how it is cycled throughout the Earth. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water cycle inside a clear bag to view the water cycle as it happens, have time for water sensory play, and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 22

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 23

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 24

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, August 25 & Saturday, August 26

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 26

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “My Sister the Serial Killer” by Oyinkan Braithwaite at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook. At your expense, you may also download your book on your personal device. In September we will discuss “Trust” by Daines L. Reed. For more information, call 806-767-3300.