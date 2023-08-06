LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from August 7-August 12.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Atmos Energy Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, August 7

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime with our friends from Atmos Energy! Listen to a story, make a craft, and enjoy a snack at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Recommended for ages 8 and under. For more information, call 806-776-2835.

Beach Paint Stick Décor at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, August 7

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us to use paint sticks to make beach-themed décor! Supplies are limited and are first come, first served. For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 7

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Up, Down, and All Around” by Natalie M. Rosinsky. The book discusses that water is everywhere on Earth and how it is cycled throughout Earth. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water cycle inside a clear bag to view the water cycle as it happens, have time for water sensory play, and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Dream Jars at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, August 7

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we make special jars to put our dreams or goals in! The dream jar will help us to remember what goals we want to achieve. This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, August 7

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. This month we will discuss “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. In September we will discuss “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. There will be no meeting in July. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, August 8, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, August 8, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, August 9, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, August 10, 10:30 AM

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, August 8

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 8

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

CD Moon Mirror Wall Art at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, August 8

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we create beautiful wall art for your bedroom/dorm room using recycled CD’s! All supplies provided. For ages 12 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Slaton Bakery was established in 1923 and has been owned and operated by the Wilson family since 1943. Sherrell Wilson will talk about the history of the bakery and this year’s centennial celebration. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. In collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, August 9

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Up, Down, and All Around” by Natalie M. Rosinsky. The book discusses that water is everywhere on Earth and how it is cycled throughout Earth. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water cycle inside a clear bag to view the water cycle as it happens, have time for water sensory play, and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 9

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 10

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, August 10

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Pigs in a Blanket” by Hans Wilhelm while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, August 10

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Anime and Gaming at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 10

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games, and video games while watching anime. Free light refreshments provided. For ages 13-18 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

City-Wide Back 2 School Bash at Mahon Library

Friday, August 11

4:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a back to school bash! We’ll have vendor booths as well as school supplies and hygiene items to give away! Everything is first come, first served. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, August 12

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Teen Leadership Academy at Mahon Library

Saturday, August 12

1:30 to 4:30 PM

Join us as you will have the opportunity to meet other teens your age, make new friends, learn a little about Civil Air Patrol, and take some valuable information home with you on leadership skills. Some of the topics that will be covered include general leadership, servant leadership, goal setting, and team leadership problems. This course is free and open to anyone between the ages of 12 and 18 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. RSVP at following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeJq78z1nS0FdKWN3Ir8-QyIV3Lj5X6XJomFudUOHi1S0sf3A/viewform . For more information, call 806-775-2835.