LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from December 11-December 15.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, December 11

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “The Twelve Days of Christmas” by Page Publications while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 11

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Magical Monday with the Magic Tree House at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 11

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Do you have a reader that would like to transition to chapter books? We invite you to experience the magnificent Magic Tree House! Young readers will get hooked on this easy chapter book series and participate in a craft/activity that goes with our December theme, Christmas at Camelot! For Ages 5-8 at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Epsom Salt Candle Jars at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 11

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Join us as we make frosted candle jars using Epsom salt! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, December 12

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this new four-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, December 12, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, December 12, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, December 13, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, December 14, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 12

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Gingerbread House Planter Pots at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, December 12

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we paint clay pots to look like gingerbread houses! This is a family event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, but adult assistance is recommended. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 12

7:00 to 8:00 PM

From Native American campgrounds to Girl Scout camps, from family reunions to school trips; the land of Mackenzie Park has provided shade and recreation for generations. Learn about the development of Mackenzie Park as Dr. Sandy Fortenberry, Chair of the Lubbock County Historical Commission, talks about its different stages. For ages 18 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 13

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 13

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, December 14

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, December 14

11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Santa’s Christmas Train” by Helen Foster James while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, December 14

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, December 15

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Merry Christmas, Tiny!” by Cari Meister while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Tech Talk at Mahon Library

Friday, December 15

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Empower yourself with our Technology Consultation Services at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Are you worried about your online safety, looking to understand the mysteries of the cloud, or do you need help keeping your children safe online? Look no further – we offer answers to your computer and technology-related needs. You are welcome to bring your laptops, tablets, or smartphones. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Cocoa, Cookies, and Popcorn Pajama Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, December 15

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Join us in your winter jammies while listening to holiday stories! We will also make a holiday craft. For ages 0-8 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: