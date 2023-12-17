LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from December 18-December 21.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 18

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water is Water” by Miranda Paul. The book this month looks at the different forms of water. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a snowflake ornament and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5, but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.



Holiday Ornament Crafternoon at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 18

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Create ornaments for your holiday tree or simply to display! Supplies are limited. Festive drinks & cookies provided while supplies last. This is an all-ages program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.



Upcycled Books: Snowman at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 18

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we cut and fold books into the shape of a snowman! For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.



Adult Coloring Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 18

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies are provided. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.



Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, December 19

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this new four-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies-no additional children- to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.



Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, December 19, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, December 19, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, December 20, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, December 21, 10:30 AM



Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, December 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Jingle Bells” by Page Publications while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362



Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 19

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, December 19

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing “Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer” by Jillian Lauren. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out: Christmas Party at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 20

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week we will be having a festive Christmas Party! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, December 21

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, December 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more, and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, December 21

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.