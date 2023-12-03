LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from December 4-December 9.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Scandinavian Felt Trees at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, December 4

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us as we make lovely winter trees out of felt! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, December 4

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water is Water” by Miranda Paul. The book this month looks at the different forms of water. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a snowflake ornament and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, December 4

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “The Power” by Naomi Alderman. In January we will discuss “Straight Man” by Richard Russo. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open interactive elements connected to the story as you go. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, December 5

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this new four-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, December 5, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, December 5, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, December 6, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, December 7, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, December 5

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Mad Scientist Club: Tinker Trees at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, December 5

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us as we make Christmas trees out of hexagon bolts, washers, and screws! We are also painting our trees with finger nail polish. If you have old finger polish at home that you don’t use, bring it to paint your tree! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, December 6

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Inferno” by Dan Brown. Copies of next month’s title “The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, December 6

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out: DIY Christmas Ornament at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, December 6

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This week come create ornaments, enjoy cookies, coffee and cocoa! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

The North Pole Experience at Mahon Library

Thursday, December 7

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Enjoy the holiday magic with Santa and Mrs. Claus! Become an elf with Mrs. Claus’ stories and songs and take a picture with Santa! For ages 0-5 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, December 7

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Please note: Tiny Tots is back to its original time moving forward. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, December 7

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more, and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, December 7

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

DIY Reusable Hand Warmers at Mahon Library

Friday, December 8

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Jack Frost nipping at your nose? Come make your own reusable hand warmers to keep you toasty this winter! Registration not required, but supplies are limited. For ages 13 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Saturday Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, December 9

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 9

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read several holiday books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs, have a fun activity, plus take pictures with Santa! This program is geared for kids ages 2-5, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Open Mic Night at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, December 9

6:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us for an Open Mic Night Holiday Event at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, consisting of karaoke, music, artistry, and spoken word. Christmas attire is welcome. We will also have a surprise special guest appearance. Come out for an evening of entertainment, light refreshments, and opportunity to meet new people. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3300.