LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from January 8-January 13.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, January 8

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Croc & Turtle: Snow Fun” by Mike Wohnoutka while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.



Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 8

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.



Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Monday, January 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. We meet the first Monday of the month (unless otherwise noted) at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This month, we will discuss “Straight Man” by Richard Russo. In February we will discuss “Text for You” by Sofie Cramer. Book club now has interactive kits, where you open elements connected to the story as you go. For ages 18 and up. For more information, please contact Kaitlyn Call at the Groves Branch Library at 806-775-3723.

Mothers and Babies Class at Mahon Library

Tuesday, January 9

10:00 to 11:15 AM

In this new six-week session program, new and expecting moms can get tools and support to manage stress during this life-changing time! To ensure the best experience for all, please only bring babies to this program. In collaboration with The Parenting Cottage at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information or to register for the class, call The Parenting Cottage at 806-795-7552.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, January 9, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, January 9, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, January 10, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, January 11, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 9

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, January 9

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Lubbock County Historical Commission members Sally Abbe and Cindy Martin will look at Lubbock’s history through postcards; from the earliest real photo postcards to those found today. Lubbock is primarily a 20th-century city and the popularity of postcards after 1901 makes the medium a logical method of documenting the town’s development, expansion and history. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3732.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, January 10

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, January 11

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, January 11

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Ten in the Bed” by Page Publications while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cup Dragon Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, January 11

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we will be making moveable dragons out of plastic cups! This is an all ages-program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Genealogy for Beginners at Mahon Library

Friday, January 12

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Start your family history journey by learning the basics of genealogy research and the tools you can use to trace your family roots! For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Saturday Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, January 13

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.