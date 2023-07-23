LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from July 24-29.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 24

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Unicorns vs. Dragons at Mahon Library

Monday, July 24

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Tweens, are you team unicorn or dragon? Dress up as either a unicorn or dragon and compete in challenges. This is a tween event for ages 9-12 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, July 24

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Dance-A-Story at Mahon Library

Tuesday, July 25

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Dance-a-Story with Flatlands Dance Theatre! Come enjoy a story-based creative dance experience for kids of all ages at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 25

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, July 25

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, July 25

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, July 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, July 27, 10:30 AM

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 26

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at the host library. For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 26

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, July 26

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Come read to and meet therapy dogs from Lubbock ISD! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, July 26

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for a fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at the host library. For ages 12 and under at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, July 26

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Beekeeper’s Apprentice” by Laurie King. There will be no meeting in August. Call 806-775-3362 or email libgodeke@mylubbock.us to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 27

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at the host library. For ages 12 and under at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 27

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, July 27

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Motivation in Motion: Juggling Show at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, July 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for a fun and interactive juggling show presented by Steve Winger. Tickets are required and can be picked up the day of the event at the host library. For ages 12 and under at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Anime Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, July 27

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Join us as we decorate bags while watching anime! Light refreshments provided. This is a tween event for ages 9-12 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, July 28 & Saturday, July 29

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Live Music at Mahon Library

Saturday, July 29

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Come enjoy live acoustic music from local musician Brandon Word while shopping at the Friends of the Library Book Sale and enjoying our Cooling Center at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. There will be free water, free Wi-Fi, and charging stations available.​ For more information, call 806-775-2835

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) Saturday, July 29; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, July 25; 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Saturday, July 29; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

2023 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 25-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2023 or stopping by your local library.