LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from July 31-August 5.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Planter Pot Toadstools at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, July 31

2:30 to 3:30 PM

We will be making beautiful toadstools out of planter pots at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, August 1, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, August 1, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, August 2, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, August 3, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, August 1

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

National Night Out at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, August 1

5:00 to 7:00 PM

The goal of this event is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while fostering a true sense of community. Bring your family and friends for a night of games, food, entertainment, and more at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, August 2

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester. Copies of next month’s title “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Storybook Science at Mahon Library

Wednesday, August 2

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for STEM science activities set to the book “Moon Rope” at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Recommended for ages 3 to 7. Seating is limited and registration is required. Please call 806-775-2838 to register.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, August 2

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 3

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, August 3

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, August 3

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Go on an enchanting journey where dance, art, music, Greek mythology, and history come together. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet, such as the posture, arm and feet positions. As well as the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For ages 3 to 6 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Water and Paint Wars at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, August 3

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Bring your super soakers and water blasters for some colorful, messy wet fun! Soak each other with colored water and water balloons. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy, stained and wet in. Tweens (ages 9-12) will be from 3:00 – 4:00 PM and Teens (ages 13-17) will be from 4:00 – 5:00 PM at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, August 4

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Water Up, Down, and All Around” by Natalie M. Rosinsky. The book discusses water everywhere on Earth and how it cycles. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a water cycle inside a clear bag to view the water cycle as it happens, engage in water sensory play, and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Lunch N’ Learn at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 5

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn what it takes to start your own business and how to finance your business with the Small Business Development Center. We’ll also go over how to understand basic business accounting and how to manage your business. Lunch will be provided! Please register by calling 806-745-3973. For ages 18 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, August 5

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for stories and activities with College Basketball Player Jordyn Merritt! Please note, there will be no free books given away at this program. For ages 0-5 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: