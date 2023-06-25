LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from June 26-July 1.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew at Mahon Library

Monday, June 26

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from the Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue and Sanctuary at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up at the host library on the day of the event. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ugly Art at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, June 26

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Wear something you can get paint on as we make some ugly art! No artistic skills needed! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 26

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Afternoon Gaming at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 26

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games and video games at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This is a tween event, for ages 9-12. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, June 26

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. For ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, June 28, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, June 29, 10:30 AM

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 27

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, June 27

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, June 27

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from the Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue and Sanctuary at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up at the host library on the day of the event. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Laser Tag for Teens at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, June 27

7:00 to 8:30 PM

Join us for a fun filled Laser Tag program just for Teens (Ages 13-17) at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Registration is required. Call 806-767-3300 to reserve your spot!

Soccer Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, June 28

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special soccer storytime with the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club! This storytime is intended for ages 0-5 but all are welcome to attend at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 28

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

I Ruff Reading at Mahon Library

Wednesday, June 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Love reading? Come read to and meet therapy dogs from Lubbock ISD! For ages 12 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, June 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from the Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue and Sanctuary at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up at the host library on the day of the event. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, June 28

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. In July we will discuss “The Beekeeper’s Apprentice” by Laurie King. Call 806-775-3362 or email libgodeke@mylubbock.us to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Soccer Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, June 29

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special soccer storytime with the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club! This storytime is intended for ages 0-5 but all are welcome to attend at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 29

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, June 29

12:00 to 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Ringtail Ranch Zoo to You Crew at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, June 29

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn about lemurs from the Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue and Sanctuary at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For ages 12 and under. Seating is limited and tickets are required. Tickets are free and can be picked up at the host library on the day of the event. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Bedtime Stories at Mahon Library

Friday, June 30

10:30 to 11:15 AM

Wear your favorite pajamas and bring your favorite stuffie. Listen to stories, sing songs, and make a craft at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For ages 0-4. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Women’s Self- Defense Class at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, July 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

A free self-defense class that will teach women how to defend themselves in a variety of situations. This intro program will be taught by Kristi Wuensche, a police officer with a black belt and owns 10-10 Defense tactical training. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Women’s Self- Defense Class at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, July 1

4:00 to 5:00 PM

A free self-defense class that will teach women how to defend themselves in a variety of situations. This intro program will be taught by Kristi Wuensche, a police officer with a black belt and owns 10-10 Defense tactical training. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Ave) Saturday, July 1; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, June 27; 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Saturday, July 1; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

2023 Summer Reading Program

Read books and win prizes with the Lubbock Public Library this summer! From May 25-July 31 log your reading on READsquared to try and win prizes. The reading challenge is open to all ages and can be accessed by visiting lubbock.readsquared.com or downloading the READsquared App on your preferred device. For more information, visit lubbocklibrary.com/summer-reading-2023 or stopping by your local library.