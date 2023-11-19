LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from November 20-November 22.

Here is the list of events and holiday hours sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Upcoming Holiday Hours for the Lubbock Public Libraries:

Wednesday, November 22: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Mahon closes early)

Thursday, November 23- CLOSED

Friday, November 24- CLOSED

Regular Hours will resume on Saturday, November 25

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Let it Rain” by Maryann Cocca-Leffler. The book follows a group of kids and their puppy as they go through different seasons. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a rain cloud out of their handprints and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362

Upcycled Books: Hanging Book Fern at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 20

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we turn a book into a wall fern! For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 20

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs! LEGOs will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, November 21, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, November 21, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, November 22, 10:30 AM

Minute to Win It: Fall Edition at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Come test your skills with friends at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! Participants are invited to compete in a series of challenges, and each challenge is only 60 seconds long. You have one minute to win it! This is a Teen/Tween program, for ages 10-17. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 21

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 22

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, November 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.