LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from October 23-October 28.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, October 23

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “The Little Raindrop” by Joanna Gray. The book follows the journey of a little raindrop falling down to Earth, becoming part of the sea, and then returning back to the sky. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a raindrop puppet and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 23

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Please join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Adult Coloring Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 23

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies are provided. For ages 15 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Spooky Garland Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, October 23

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we use yarn to create a festive holiday garland. For ages 13 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, October 24, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, October 24, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, October 25, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, October 26, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 24

12:00 to 12:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634. Please note: Tiny Tots at Groves will meet at a different time than normal in September and October.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 24

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Pumpkin Salt Painting at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, October 24

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we use salt, glue, and paint to make fun pumpkin shapes at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue! This is a family event, but adult help is recommended for smaller children. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, October 24

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Día de los Muertos Corona Workshop at Mahon Library

Tuesday, October 24

6:00 to 8:00 PM

La Catrina, an iconic figure in Mexican folk art, has become a cultural symbol traditionally used during Day of the Dead (Día de Los Muertos) celebrations. Come honor the legend of La Catrina at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, by creating a Día de los Muertos Corona, otherwise known as flower crowns, with local artist, Leticia Barron. Space is limited, call 806-775-2835, to reserve your spot. Registration begins October 1st. For Teens.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, October 25

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, October 25

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. October 25th is International Artist’s Day. To celebrate we will be following along to a painting tutorial. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, October 25

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. In November we will discuss “Her Royal Spyness” by Rhys Bowen. Call 806-775-3362 or email libgodeke@mylubbock.us to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Wednesday, October 25

3:30 to 4:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Preschool Costume Party at Mahon Library

Thursday, October 26

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Preschoolers, come and dress up as your favorite book character! There will be crafts and trick-or-treating so do not forget your treat pail. For ages 6 and under at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, October 26

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Computers 101: Google Docs at Mahon Library

Thursday, October 26

4:00 to 5:00 PM

In class 6 of 8 we will practice using Google Docs, a free word processing program, and talk about all the different features in this program. You may bring your own laptop, but laptops will be provided. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, October 27 & Saturday, October 28

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Haunted Lubbock: A History at Mahon Library

Friday, October 27

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Do you believe in ghost stories? In this lecture, storytellers will share true stories of paranormal sighting and hotspots of paranormal activity that have been reported throughout Lubbock from the past 100 years. Stories will include unsolved murders or paranormal sightings at spots like Lubbock Cemetery, Hell’s Gate, Pioneer Hotel, Cliffhouse Restaurant, and Lubbock High School. Due to the dark content, this lecture is intended for adults only at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, and viewer discretion is advised. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 28

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.