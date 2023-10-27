LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library have released a schedule of events from October 30-November 4.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Daycare & Homeschool Fall Fest at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 30

9:00 to 11:00 AM

Join us for storytime, games, activities and snacks! Some special guests will be Atmos Energy, Texas Star, and many other community partners. Enjoy a day out! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Burlap Flower Wreath Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, October 30

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us as we use burlap and paper flowers to make a fall wreath! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Library Nightmares Escape Room at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 30

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Escape the Library Nightmare with us the night before Halloween! This is an all-ages program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

College LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 30

6:00 to 8:30 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of LEGOs! LEGOs will be provided. This program is for college students at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, October 31, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, October 31, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, November 1, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, November 2, 10:30 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 31

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Halloween Anime Crafternoon + Gaming and Costume/Cosplay Contest at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 31

4:00 to 6:00 PM

Make gross Halloween crafts while watching Halloween anime episodes and playing games at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Dress up and compete for prize swage! Tweens (ages 9-14) will be from 4:00 – 5:00 PM, Teens & Adults (ages 15+) will be from 5:00 – 6:00 PM. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Tuesday, October 31

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all-ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, November 1

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein. Copies of next month’s title “Inferno” by Dan Brown will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 1

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Senior Day Out at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, November 1

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for fun activities, socializing, and educational information for ages 50+ in this new weekly program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Learn about Silver Star, a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) program. Their goal is to keep the elderly independent and active community members while continuing to live safely in their homes. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Día de Los Muertos Sugar Skulls at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, November 1

4:30 to 5:00 PM

Decorate sugar skulls and learn about Día de Los Muertos at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Includes a special presentation by Texas Tech University K-12 Global Education Outreach. This is an all-ages event. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Día de Los Muertos Sugar Skulls at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 1

4:30 to 5:00 PM

Decorate sugar skulls and learn about Día de Los Muertos at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Includes a special presentation by Texas Tech University K-12 Global Education Outreach. This is an all ages event. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, November 2

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Please note: Tiny Tots is back to its original time moving forward. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, November 2

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more, and dance to the original orchestrated scores. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, November 2

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Computers 101: Google Slides at Mahon Library

Thursday, November 2

4:00 to 5:00 PM

In class 7 of 8 we will cover the basics of Google Slides, a presentation application, and even make our own practice presentations. You may bring your own laptop, but laptops will be provided. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, November 3

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Let it Rain” by Maryann Cocca-Leffler. The book follows a group of kids and their puppy as spring brings rain and they go through different seasons. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a rain cloud out of their handprints and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3723.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, November 4

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all-ages program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.