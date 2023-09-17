LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from September 18-September 23.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 18

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Parts of a Flower by” Candice Ransom. The book teaches about all the parts that make up a flower. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a flower out of flower parts cutouts and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Fall Crafting Décor at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 18

2:30 to 3:30 PM

Join us as we will be making a cute pumpkin table display using fall scrapbook paper! For ages 18 and up at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Upcycled Books: Fall Sunflower at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 18

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we use book pages to make a fall sunflower wall hanging! For teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Origami Card Wallet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 18

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn how to make an origami card wallet at Groves Branch Library, 5530 19th Street! All supplies will be provided. For ages 16 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to Preschool Storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, September 19, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, September 19, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, September 20, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, September 21, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 19

12:00 to 12:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634. Please note: Tiny Tots at Groves will meet at a different time than normal in September and October.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 19

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Dinosaurs” by Caroline Silva and Jessica Carapella while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 19

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, September 19

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! This month we will be discussing ” Don’t Say a Thing: A Predator, a Pursuit, and the Women Who Persevered” by Tamara Leitner. In October we will be discussing “Haunted Lubbock 2: More Ghost Stories from the Hub City” by Darrell Maloney. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book! For ages 18 and up.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, September 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in Ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, dancing to the original scores, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 21

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Computers 101: Basics of Computers at Mahon Library

Thursday, September 21

3:30 to 5:00 PM

In class 1 of 8 we will cover computer basics such as terminology and types of computers. You may bring your own laptop, but laptops will be provided. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, September 22

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Curious George and the Puppies” Margaret H.A. Rey while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733

Kids Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Friday, September 22

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Children age 5-12 are invited to join us for an afternoon of crafts based on the seasons of Fall/Autumn at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mexican Folk Art Mirrors at Mahon Library

Friday, September 22

4:00 to 5:00 PM

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, come create your own tin mirror inspired by Mexican folk art! Light refreshments provided. This is a family program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 23

2:00 to 3:00 PM

We will be discussing “Trust” by Daines L. Reed at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Book discussion titles are available for checkout in limited quality. There are also copies available on Libby in audiobook and eBook. In October we will discuss “Killer Instinct” by S.E. Green. For more information, call 806-767-3300.