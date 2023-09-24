LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from September 25-September 30.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

Water Utilities Department Storytime at Mahon Branch Library

Monday, September 25

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join the Water Utilities Department at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for storytime and a fun activity. Storytime will begin with the reading of “Parts of a Flower by” Candice Ransom. The book teaches about all the parts that make up a flower. A fun hands-on learning activity will follow to encourage creativity and learning. Attendees will create a flower out of flower parts cutouts and leave home with free items to continue their water learning experience. Recommended for ages 1-5 but all are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 25

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Join us to learn this craft at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Child Safety Seat Class at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 25

4:00 to 7:00 PM

In alignment with Child Passenger Safety Week, we will have Karen People with the Texas Department of Transportation at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Free car seats will be available while supplies last. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Hispanic Heritage Month Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 25

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! Coloring pages and art supplies will be provided. For ages 15 and up at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733

Fall Fun Décor at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 25

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we will be using artificial pumpkins to make fall table displays at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, September 26, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, September 26, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, September 27, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, September 28, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 26

12:00 to 12:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634. Please note: Tiny Tots at Groves is meeting at a different time than normal in September and October.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 26

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet, & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, September 26

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Bring your planner and let’s plan for the upcoming month! You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share, or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Tuesday, September 26

6:30 to 7:30 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all-ages program at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 27

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Cozy Corner Book Club at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 27

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Enjoy a cozy mystery book club with other enthusiasts at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This month we will discuss “A Curious Beginning” by Deanna Raybourn. In November we will discuss “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley. Call 806-775-3362 or email libgodeke@mylubbock.us to sign up and reserve a copy of the book. For ages 18 and up.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 28

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Computers 101: Typing Skills Mahon Library

Thursday, September 28

4:00 to 5:00 PM

In class 2 of 8 we will talk about the correct hand placement on a keyboard and practice typing. You may bring your own laptop, but laptops will be provided. For ages 18 and up at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Friday, September 29

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at Mahon Library

Friday, September 29 & Saturday, September 30

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Mark your calendars for the Last Friday Book Sale at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where you can buy gently used books for as little as 25 cents! Friday shopping is open to Friends of the Library members only from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday shopping is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cash, checks, credit, and debit cards accepted. To become a member of the Friends of the Library, please visit http://www.lubbockfol.org/ For more information about the book sale, call 806-775-2835.

Arabic Language & Culture at Mahon Library

Saturday, September 30

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Learn the basics of Arabic language and culture through fun activities! In partnership with Texas Tech Professor, Rula Al-Hmoud! This is an all-ages program at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.