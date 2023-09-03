LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events from September 5-September 9.

Here is the list of events sent to EverythingLubbock.com from the press release:

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 5.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, September 5, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, September 5, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, September 6, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, September 7, 10:30 AM

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 5

12:00 to 12:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634. Please note: Tiny Tots at Groves will meet at a different time than normal in September and October.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 5

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Watercolor Woodland Animals at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, September 5

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we use watercolor paints on book pages to make various woodland critters! This is an all-ages event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, but adult help is recommended for kids. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Club at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 5

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Come meet with the Reel Books Book Club to discuss the latest book-to-movie adaptations. This month we will discuss “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave. In October we will discuss “Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronte. For ages 16 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This book club now has interactive kits where you open gifts connect to the story as you go. Interactive kits are available at Groves. We ask that you please return your library book to us, but you can keep the gifts! For more information, call Kaitlyn Call at 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, September 6

10:30 to 11:30 AM

This all-ages book club is in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation and will be held at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. This month, we will be discussing “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan. Copies of next month’s title “Murder on the Orient Express” by Agatha Christie will be available for pickup. For more information, please call Parks and Rec at 806-767-2710 or the Mahon Library 806-775-2835.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 6

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Story Ballet with Ballet Lubbock at Mahon Library

Thursday, September 7

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Step into a world of magic and creativity with the Children’s Ballet Program from Ballet Lubbock. Participants will learn the fundamentals of classical technique in ballet as well the stories, artists, dances, and composers of the great classical ballets such as Firebird, Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, Coppélia and more. Children will discover the joy of ballet while exploring ancient myths, creating beautiful artwork, and learning about famous ballets. For Ages 3-6 at Mahon Library. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 7

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Anime and Gaming at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, September 7

3:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we play card games, board games, and video games while watching anime. Free light refreshments provided. For ages 13-18 at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Genealogy for Beginners: FamilySearch Basics at Mahon Library

Friday, September 8

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us for a free workshop to help you get started on your family history journey! In this workshop, we will introduce the basics of how to use FamilySearch to find and identify members of your family tree. For ages 18 and up at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Bilingual Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, September 9

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, where we will share stories, songs, rhymes, and fun for children of all ages. Storytime will be presented in Spanish and English. Cuentos, canciones, rimas y diversión para niños de todas las edades y sus padres o sus cuidadores. Este programa se presenta en español e inglés. Ages 0-7. For more information, call 806-775-2835.