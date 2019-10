(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock)

The Lubbock City Council will hold its meeting on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Fire Station 16 located at 114th Street and Quaker Avenue.

The Council work session will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the regular session starting at 4:30 p.m.

Both are open to the public.

