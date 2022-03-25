LUBBOCK, Texas – Several tornadoes ripped through North Texas earlier this week, showing an early indicator of how tornado season is off to a destructive start.

“This year, we have reason to expect that we may have an above-average number of tornadoes,” said Christopher Weiss, professor of Atmospheric Science at Texas Tech University.

Weiss returned from the Southeastern United States, where he researched the measurements of tornadoes that occurred within those regions.

“We’re in a study right now trying to understand better how tornadoes in the southeast work–how they’re produced–but also how they affect people, and how people react to warnings that are issued in that portion of the country,” said Weiss.

Tornado season is typically from April to June in Texas.

“We’re coming out of a La Nina pattern into what we call a neutral, ENSO Neutral pattern, and in that type of situation, we do tend to see a little bit above average tornadoes, and so far, the season is bearing out the way we would expect,” said Weiss.

The severe weather that Texas has been seeing is a direct reminder of the importance of safety preparation. Precautions that include identifying the type of structure a house is built on, whether it is a pier and beam foundation or slab concrete.

“I would suggest to you that there’s no safe place probably in that pier and beam house because of the construction on the foundation. It can just kind of lift off, and so if you have the pier and beam house, I would say make sure you have a plan to go to a neighbor or something,” said Darryl James, Mechanical Engineering professor at Texas Tech University.

Researchers also urge people to find shelter in locations away from windows and glass and to get as low to the ground as possible.

“These tornadoes develop a lot of debris, and the debris is really dangerous, so the debris can go through the walls, and they can go through your glass,” said James.

As researchers gather more information on tornado patterns, they advise that March is a better time than ever to prepare for the above-average tornadoes expected to arrive this season.