UPDATE: DPS IDs victim in deadly motorcycle-pickup crash on Highway 87

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock County Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just after 8:00 a.m., DPS responded to the crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 87 and East Farm to Market Road 41.

According to DPS, the motorcycle was southbound on Hwy 87 and the pickup truck was eastbound on East FM 41. The motorcycle and pickup collided at the intersection.

DPS later identified the motorcyclist as Christopher Lee Lopez, 28. He was pronounced deceased on the scene as a result of injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the pickup, Kenton Brandt Robinson, 24, was not injuried, DPS said.

Lopez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.