UPDATE: LFR officials assessing damage in East Lubbock fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — After burning for nearly 5 hours Thursday, the East Lubbock fire that spread to multiple structures was under control, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Phillip Grandon, of Lubbock Fire Rescue, said officials went to the scene Friday morning to assess the damage where all the structures were on fire.

According to officials, the structures that burned were in the county, and the ones that did not were within city limits.

Grandon said everyone made it out of the structures, and there were no reported injuries. The incident remained under investigation Friday.