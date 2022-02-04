LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue gave an update on a Friday morning fire in the 1600 block of 45th Street.

LFR said fire crews responded to the scene just after 11:00 a.m. after a resident in a neighboring apartment complex reported seeing smoke coming from a unit.

The fire was extinguished, and damage was contained to the living room area, LFR said.

According to LFR, four people in total were injured in the fire, and two were hospitalized with fire-related injuries.

LFR said the cause of the fire was classified as accidental.