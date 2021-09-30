UPDATE: LPD confirms woman dead after suffering gunshot wound in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed a woman had died after being shot in the 2400 block of East 30th Street.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Officers originally arrived on the scene at 2:51 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was currently on the scene as of 4:40 p.m.

METRO Investigators currently on scene of 2400 block of East 30th Street. A female gun-shot victim was located and was transported to UMC where she was pronounced deceased. There is no threat to the area. pic.twitter.com/4e6oXbqPlR — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) September 30, 2021

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

