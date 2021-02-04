Update: LPD describes events leading to double-fatal crash

3100 block of Erskine Street (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released information about the events leading up to a double fatal crash Thursday morning in front of Our Lady of Grace church.

A pickup truck drove into a light pole, and a second vehicle crashed on the Our Lady of Grace church property.

LPD tweeted that the Major Crash Investigation Unit was on the scene of the two-vehicle major crash, and N. Gary and Erskine were both closed. They later tweeted two people had died.

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 11:20 a.m. Feb 4 in the 3100 block of Erskine Street.

A BMW was traveling eastbound in the 3100 block of Erskine Street and a GMC was also traveling eastbound on Erskine Street at a high rate of speed. The BMW slowed and began making a left-hand turn into a driveway, and the GMC attempted to pass the BMW on the left, ran a stop sign, and struck the BMW.

The force of the crash forced the BMW into a building and the GMC into a signal light pole.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

