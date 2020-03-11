UPDATE: Lubbock City Council approves second vote on rezoning for expo center

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council held the second reading and vote Tuesday evening on the rezoning of the ground by Loop 289 and North University Avenue from a residential area to an Interstate Commercial Area. The first reading passed two weeks ago on a 4-3 vote.

An amendment was passed. It approved the special use of the property for an arena, according to Mayor Dan Pope.

Only the closest 300 feet to Loop 289 was rezoned to Interstate Highway Corridor, “to match the corner of University and [Loop] 289,” according to Pope.

The rezoning was requested to accommodate a new Lubbock County events center.

Pope also said the proponents of the Lubbock County Expo Center agreed to move the center to the east side of the property.

The council voted in favor 5-2. The opposing members consisted of Juan Chadis and Shiela Patterson-Harris.

This area is home to a couple of different neighborhoods as well as the Lubbock State School. Several community members from around the city showed up to express their opinions on the move.

