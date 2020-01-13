Update: Mainlane closure on eastbound Marsha Sharp Freeway rescheduled for Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:



Work to construct a third auxiliary lane on eastbound Marsha Sharp Freeway (MSF/US 62-82), between Milwaukee Avenue and Loop 289, has been rescheduled to begin on Thursday, Jan. 16. No lane closures will take place today.

Beginning Thursday, traffic on eastbound MSF can expect the right mainlane to be closed while the concrete barrier is placed—to allow crews to safety build the new lane—and will remain closed for the duration of construction.

Eastbound MSF traffic should also anticipate the Milwaukee Avenue on-ramp to the freeway and the exit ramp to Loop 289 to be closed at various times for a portion of the day. The ramps will be closed on Thursday only and will reopen to traffic by the end of the day.

Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Lubbock District)

