Update: No official date set for when Citizen’s Tower will open

LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s been a project over five years in the making, but there is no official date for when Citizen’s Tower will be open.

“We’re disappointed because we wanted to be in the building sooner, but we also want it to be done right,” Massengale said. “We are excited though, and can’t wait to show it off to the public.”

Originally, the move-in was supposed to occur back in November 2019. The date was pushed back to January 2020, then February 2020, and with no official date – city workers will not be moving in any time soon.

“Construction is moving along though, today we had our final inspection for our elevators, and really from here on out it is final touches,” Massengale said.

Massengale believes Citizen’s Tower will be open by late spring of 2020, and asks the public to be patient.

“We can’t wait to invite the public in,” Massengale said. “This is their new city hall, and I hope it meets everyone’s expectation.”