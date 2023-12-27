LUBBOCK, Texas— Along Broadway Street and Avenue M, a patch of land sits with leveled dirt and a few trees. It is supposed to turn into Lubbock’s new downtown Civic Park with plans for features like a concert area, fountains for kids to play in and climbing rocks.

Lubbock City Council began the approval process for the new park three years ago. Since then, the old Lubbock Power & Light building was demolished and the ground where it used to stand was flattened, however, since that process was finished about a year ago, no other visible advancements have been made.

EverythingLubbock.com met with the fundraising chairman for the downtown Civic Park, Brad Moran, to get an inside look at its progress.

Moran said there haven’t been any visible advancements because the privately funded park needs to get closer to their fundraising goal of 12.4 million dollars before going forward with construction. Moran said they are a little over halfway to the goal so far and working behind the scenes to meet it.

“We’re not there on the fundraising yet so we’ve got to keep trying to raise – get some more funds – to get a little closer to what our number is,” Moran said.

Marsha Johnson, who is the owner of Sweet Creations, the family-owned bakery right across the street from the future park, is ready to see it go up.

“We found out a couple of years ago and I’m sitting up here watching ‘Construction starting in 2024.’ So here we are,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes the new park’s proximity to her shop could be really beneficial to her small business, since the bakery relies on community members coming in and out of their doors to keep the business alive and well.

“I think that it’s going to bring in more revenue. It’s going to bring in more people,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson is wondering when the park will finally be finished.

“They tore a building down and it all stopped.”

Moran said they’ve recently received a few big contributions toward the park and are hoping to get a few more soon.

According to Moran, they have hopes to start construction in early 2024 and since the park would take about a year to build, they hope the park will be finished by the end of that year. However, Moran said the end date all depends on when they get those funds in.