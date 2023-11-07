LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, EverythingLubbock.com spoke to Lauren Garundo with the Ports-to-Plains Alliance on the latest update for the Ports-to-Plains Corridor.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported the Ports-to-Plains Corridor after Senator Ted Cruz announced Interstate 27 would be recognized as part of our national highway system.

The Ports-to-Plains Alliance has been working on getting the corridor congressionally designated as Interstate 27. Garundo said the U.S. Senate has passed the corridor and the House is set to vote on it within the week.

After the House and Senate vote on the corridor, the two will have to come together to come to an agreement on the topic, Garundo said.

The Ports-to-Plains Alliance hopes to have an official Interstate 27 sign designation by the spring of 2024.

On Thursday, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parirsh and Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will be at the Texas Department of Transportation advisory committee meeting at the capitol to discuss the prioritization of projects in the area. It is unclear if Interstate 27 will be discussed at the meeting on Thursday.