UPDATE: Police describe drive-by shooting that injured one, two arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided updated information Monday morning on a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.



The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East 7th Street to reports of shots fired, according to LPD.

LPD said an officer heard shots being fired in the area and saw Tikece Jolly and Tydrick Ranson fleeing the area heading northbound.

LPD said Jolly and Ranson drove to the area in a vehicle armed with two rifles and began shooting at a residence while the victim was sleeping.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to LPD.

Jolly and Ranson were both taken in to custody for aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of marijuana and warrants, LPD said.

The two rifles were recovered in the area where Ranson fled, but were found and taken in to custody.

