Update: Simmons Community Center Neighborhood Clean-Up for June 15 cancelled

LUBBOCK, Texas (UPDATE) – A spokeswoman for the City of Lubbock informed EverythingLubbock.com Wednesday afternoon that the event has been cancelled for Saturday, June 15.

She did not say if it will be rescheduled.

Help beautify your neighborhood! Simmons Community Center will be hosting a Community Neighborhood Clean-Up on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Residents in the neighborhoods surrounding the Community Center are encouraged to participate by cleaning their yards and alleys and then bringing their trash to the roll-off dumpsters. Residents can also dispose of large unwanted items such as furniture, appliances, large tree limbs, and other materials. Please no mattresses. This cleanup is co-sponsored by Keep Lubbock Beautiful and the City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Department. If you have a group interested in volunteering for the clean-up, call the Center at 767-2700 or 767-2708.

Mae Simmons Community and Adult Activity Centers are located at 2004 Oak Avenue. Summer hours for the Community Center are Monday-Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hours for the Adult Activity Center are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2700 (community) or 767-2708 (adult activity).

