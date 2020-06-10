Update: Sunday’s overnight shooting victim in critical condition

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The victim in the Sunday overnight shooting is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson from University Medical Center.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 58th at The Ella (formerly Cricket Court Apartments) to reports of shots fired, according to Lubbock Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Gregorio Sanchez, suffering from several gunshot wounds, LPD said.

Sanchez was transported to UMC with serious injuries.

