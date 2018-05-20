Update: Teen driver flees from police, crashes into building Sunday morning

A teenager is behind bars after leading police in a brief chase before crashing his vehicle into a building Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in the 3100 block 34th Street just after 5:00 a.m.

Lubbock Police identified the teenager Sunday evening as Aden Tolvar, 17.

He is charged with evading in a vehicle and child endangerment

Tolvar was still being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Sunday evening.

The Lubbock Police Department released the following information on the incident earlier in the day:

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 3700 block of Gary Avenue, around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, May 20th, following reports of a person passed out in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, an officer attempted to make contact with the driver, but the vehicle fled north. A pursuit was initiated, but lasted only a short time, as the vehicle crashed into a building in the 3100 block of 34th Street. Accident Investigators were called to the scene.

At this time, it appears the vehicle was attempting to turn at 34th Street and Gary, but was unable to do so, and traveled north through the intersection, crashing into the building.

The driver and the passenger of the vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.