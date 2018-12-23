Update: US 70 road repairs rescheduled in Muleshoe for January 7-9

The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Bailey County maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to US 70/SH 214 (N. 1st Street) in Muleshoe beginning Monday, Jan. 7. The operation will make repairs to the roadway and resurface a segment of US 70 at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) railroad crossing.

The planned repair work is scheduled to take place in two phases and will require US 70 to be closed to all traffic during both phases. Phase 1 will take place Jan.7-9 and will make roadbed repairs. Phase 2 is scheduled for Jan. 14 and will resurface the roadway.

During the daytime closures, southbound traffic will be detoured around the work area via W. Birch Avenue to W. Dallas Street to connect with US 70/84 and reconnect with SH 214. Traffic needing to access northbound US 70 will need to use US 84 to E. Ithaca Street and then to E. Birch Avenue to reconnect with US 70/SH 214. No nighttime closures are planned.

Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Lubbock District)

