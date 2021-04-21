Administered vaccines decline in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Public Health Officials said there was a decline in administered vaccines in the past few weeks, but they are still offering the Moderna vaccine at the Civic Center until May 1, 2021.

“Last week, we saw a big drop in the number of vaccines given. We only saw about 5,000 given in the City of Lubbock,” said Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health for the city.

Officials said the drop could be influenced by the Johnson & Johnson pause, but there are plenty of vaccines still available.

“I know this was in part of the J&J vaccine being put on hold. However, we have enough Pfizer and Moderna on ourselves to get everyone who wants to get vaccinated,” said Wells.

Dr. Ron Cook, Public Health Authority for the city, said we are not out of the woods yet. While cases have dropped, the COVID-19 variants leave everyone vulnerable.

“It’s replicating, and anytime it is replicating, it can be mutating, and the only way to stop the replication is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Cook.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope said this is even more reason to be vaccinated and encourages anyone who has not already received their vaccine to do so as soon as possible.

“But please don’t procrastinate, let’s get your shot. The best shot is the one in someone’s arm,” said Pope.

They are urging residents to get their vaccine to protect themselves and others.