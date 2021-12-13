Update, victim identified in deadly crash at 82nd and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police on Monday afternoon released the name of the victim who died in a crash at 82nd Street and Slide Road. Officers responded at 6:37 a.m. Friday.

LPD said a car was going north while an SUV was going south. Police said the driver of the car crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic. Police said the driver of the car, Danielle Walton, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following is a statement from LPD:

A Ford Fusion, driven by 36-year-old Danielle Walton, was traveling northbound in the 8200 block of Slide Road, while a Ford Expedition, driven by 41-year-old Santoyo Hernandez, was traveling southbound in the same block. The Fusion crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic, colliding with the Expedition in the southbound lanes. A Ford F-250, driven by 62-year-old Steven Levitt, was also traveling southbound and struck the Fusion.