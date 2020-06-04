UPDATE: Victims identified in Thursday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thursday morning Lubbock Police Department responded to Marsha Sharp Freeway overpass near West Loop 289 to reports of a car crash, according to a press release from LPD.

Two people were left seriously injured as a result of the crash.

The following is a press release from LPD:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred on the Marsha Sharp Freeway overpass near West Loop 289.

Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to a call stating that a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling westbound on Marsha Sharp Freeway in the eastbound lanes. The Grand Marquis, driven by 92-year-old Randolph Clifton, continued down Marsha Sharp Freeway and collided head-on with a Nissan Sonata, driven by 26-year-old Arlena Martell.

Both Clifton and Martell were transported with serious injuries to UMC. Martell had an uninjured 4-year-old passenger in the vehicle.

This case remains under investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

