Update: What’s the holdup with Citizen’s Tower?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Citizen’s Tower, a project four years in the making, is not going to meet it 2019 completion date.

Previously, city officials were planning to move into the building in November.

“It’s really exciting to see this building coming together, but we have to remember that this is a very big building which does take some time,” said Steve Massengale, District 4.

Construction was slowed down over the year due to weather delays, no electricity/heat, and some structural concerns, according to city officials.

“There were some superficial cracks on the top level of the building where the coolers went,” Massengale said. “But people should know, they were are all looked at by mechanical engineers and passed all the tests.”

Citizen’s Tower is set to be open in January 2020 for the first city council meeting of the year. However, it is still undetermined when all departments will be fully moved in.