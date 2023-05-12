LUBBOCK, Texas — Updated charges were filed against Auston Arellano, 32, on Friday, according to both the Lubbock Police Department and online jail records. Arellano was already in jail for Continuous Violence and Assault Domestic Violence. The updated charge was Aggravated Assault.

Previous Coverage

Previous police reports indicated Arellano assaulted his mother, Julie Arellano, 60, on more than one occasion. She died December 16, 2022. But more recently, her death was ruled a homicide by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

One of the police reports said he told her he was going to “kill her and bury her in the back yard if [she] did not leave the residence.”

Arellano had been held on a $5,000 bond but it was updated Friday to $300,000. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for court records to get more details. Please check back for updates.