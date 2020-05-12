Updates released in deadly West Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com has learned new details surrounding a deadly West Lubbock crash that left one dead and injured three people on May 1.

On May 1, a Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on the 7200 block of 50th Street when it approached a stop sign, but failed to stop, according to a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

A Hyundai passenger car was traveling in the 4900 block of Upland Avenue when it collided with the pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup, Sharyon Butler, 69, was transported to University Medical Center but died two days later on May 3.

The driver of the passenger car, Lorenzo Flores, 26, and two of the passengers in the vehicle were transported to UMC with minor injuries, according to the police report.

In early May, police provided some information but had not yet disclosed that one of the drivers failed to stop at a stop sign. At that time, police only said the situation was still under investigation.